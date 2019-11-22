e.l.f.
E.l.f. Haute Chocolate Everything Spice
$10.00
At Target
The e.l.f. Holiday Haute Chocolate Eyes, Spice palette features 15 pigmented shades in matte, shimmer, and satin finishes to make up the ultimate warm tone palette. Give your eyes a warm effect with these matte and satin shades and top it off with a shimmer shade for extra spice. The luxe formula is smooth, creamy, blendable, and ultra-pigmented for effortless application.Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.