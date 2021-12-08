e.l.f.

Flawless Of Quartz Holiday Brush Gift Set – 7ct

$15.00

At Target

Specifications Number of Pieces: 7 Health Facts: Vegan Handle Material: Heavy-Duty Plastic Brush Bristle Material: Nylon Sustainability Claims: Cruelty-Free, Not Tested on Animals Recommended Use: Powder, Liquid, Cream Beauty Purpose: Contouring, Blending, Highlighting Material: Brush Bristle Percentage 1: 100 Tip Type: Round Makeup brush type: Multi-Purpose Brush Bristle material type: Synthetic Care & Cleaning: Wash With Soap and Water, Air Dry TCIN: 82778860 UPC: 609332709805 Item Number (DPCI): 052-16-2256 Origin: Imported Description Give the gift of glam with this limited-edition festive makeup brush set. e.l.f. Flawless of Quartz 7 Piece Holiday Brush Set contains 7 cruelty-free brushes for highlighting, blending, buffing, perfecting your complexion, plus making your eyes the prize for a holiday-ready look. Each decked-out brush handle features a metallic prism of color to get the party started on your vanity. Only at Target! Why e.l.f. loves: • Professional-quality collection of face and eye brushes • Can be used with powder, cream, and liquid formulas • Festive metallic brush handles • 100% synthetic bristles are cruelty-free • Target exclusive! Set includes: • Blending Brush • Powder Brush • Concealer Brush • Fluffy Eye Blender Brush • Small Angled Brush • Highlighting Brush • Eyebrow Duo Brush All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.