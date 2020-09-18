United States
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow
$5.00
At Ulta Beauty
Short, sweet, and seriously sparkly. No need to touch it twice - get an amped up eye look with just one-swipe glitter coverage with the e.l.f. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow.This gel-based formula is long-lasting, quick-drying and 100% eye-catching! Formulated for comfortable wear and minimal fall out, this opaque liquid eyeshadow delivers high-impact, multi-dimensional glitters and pearls in a quick-drying gel base.Proud to be 100% vegan and cruelty-free, worldwide. Because kindness is chic.