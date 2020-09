e.l.f. Cosmetics

Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara

$4.00

Achieve thicker, fuller, and longer lashes that are beautiful and natural! The enlarged brush of the e.l.f. Cosmetics Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara coats your lashes evenly for an enhanced appeal. The unique formula is clump free and quick drying so you can have color that stays on all day with no smudging and no flaking. Cruelty free and vegan.