e.l.f.

E.l.f. Blush Palette

$8.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

This beautiful blush palette holds 4 gorgeous shades to mix and match throughout the year for a custom blended color. Great for contouring, shading, sculpting, and highlighting, these silky smooth blushes create a beautiful pigmented glow. With a mixture of complimentary matte and shimmer finishes, you can achieve a professional look every time.