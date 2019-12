ThredUP

E-gift Card

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThredUP

You’ll receive an email confirmation when your e-gift card is delivered to the recipient’s inbox. Note: Delivery time will vary. Your e-gift card will be emailed shortly after your order is processed if you choose to have it delivered today. E-gift cards are for online use only and never expire or lose value. Limit three gift cards per order transaction. Thank you for sharing your love of thrift and helping to cut fashion waste.