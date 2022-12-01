e-Flame USA

Breckenridge Electric Fireplace Stove Mantel – Rustic White Finish

$369.00

Design | The clean lines enhance the realistic flame effects of your electric fireplace. This unit is designed to fit perfectly over the Breckenridge firebox (sold separately). Features | Premium wood veneer is sturdy, and can hold a large flat screen tv or art piece. Top of mantle has a slight overhang for easy placement of lights or seasonal items. Ideal frame for any non-combustible heating source. Decoration | Dress up your hearth to reflect your personal style. This mantel is a fashionable way to get a polished look. Ideal for your guest room, basement, garage, apartment, office, or motorhome/RV. Safe to set on all flooring type or wall. Specifications and Installation | All hardware included. The unit has a quick and easy assembly. Only a screwdriver is needed. Cable management opening in back for feeding cords to outlet. Dimensions are 41.3" (W) x 36.8" (H) x 11.8" (D). Insert opening is 24" (W) and 20" (H). 750-Watt on Low, 1500-Watt on High. 110/120 VAC. 12.5 Amps. Warranty | Buy with confidence knowing your investment is backed by a 1-year warranty. e-Flame USA is an American company with US-based Customer Support.