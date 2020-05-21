Devinci

Devinci

E-cartier Urban Bike

Whether you're someone who commutes to and from work every day or someone who needs an extra boost to get back in the saddle, the Devinci E-Cartier Urban Bike fits the bill with a lively Shimano STePs e-motor that adds power to your pedal to make otherwise daunting rides a breeze. The smart, quiet, and intuitive Shimano Steps Display SC-E6000 computer is your compact command center of the E-Cartier. It provides a clear display with high contrast, and the option to switch the backlight on or off, depending on your light conditions. Not only does it show you current speed, average speed, maximum speed, and distance, but it also gives you updates on the status of the bike, such as the capacity of the battery and the remaining range. Beyond the juiced-up power of this bike, the Optimum G02 Aluminum frame geometry is based off of Devincis mountain bike blueprint by putting you in an upright, short-stem position that ensures a tall, full view of upcoming jaywalkers, potholes, and reckless drivers. You'll feel more in control than with other commuters thanks to the speedy 27.5 wheels with grippy Schwalbe Big Ben tires, that pair well with the twitchy, all-weather disc brakes that stop on a dime. Rear rack and fender compatibility bolster this bike's city-savvy demeanor, while the reflective paint job gives you some peace of mind with added visibility on rides that go past dark. Wherever you're riding, the E-Cartier gets you there quickly and with fresh legs.