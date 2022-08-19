FutureADHD

Adhd Digital Planner For Ipad

$25.41 $15.25

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

🌈 RAINBOW ADHD DIGITAL PLANNER: FOR GOODNOTES, NOTABILITY AND OTHER PDF ANNOTATION APPS 🌈 **This is a Rainbow version of my other digital ADHD planner, identical in every way except rainbow color palette --> read reviews for my other digital planner here: https://etsy.me/3b1E9a0 This digital ADHD planner is NOT just another digital planner with 'ADHD' slapped on the title. It's a framework designed by an ADHD brain (mine!) especially for you and your neurodivergent brain. I thought I was terrible at planning until I realized that most planners aren’t designed for my brain. They’re designed for neurotypical brains. So I made this planner with one key goal in mind: MAKE A PLANNER THAT SOMEONE WITH ADHD CAN ACTUALLY STICK TO. Naturally, I did what every ADHDer does... dived down a massive rabbit hole of research! Then I got to work creating a planner based on the latest neuroscience and behavioral psychology. In every section of this adult ADHD planner, you can read the scientific reasoning, research and how our templates directly support and empower your creative, fast-brained ADHD mind. 𖤐 COMPATIBILITY 𖤐 - PDF download compatible with iOS, Android, and Microsoft devices - Compatible with iPads/Tablets, best experience with stylus or Apple Pencil - You will need an app such as GoodNotes 5, Notability, Noteful, Xodo, Noteshelf, etc. - If you are not sure, check your app has read-only and annotation functions - We recommend GoodNotes 5 as the best free option - Not designed for use with OneNote or Kindle Fire (👩‍💻 Not techy? No probs! If you have never used a digital planner before, ME TOO! Until recently, when I made this digital planner, and now I'm hooked. It's literally the best thing everrr! I made an installation guide to walk you through set up, plus a Quick Start Guide inside the planner!) ————————————————————— UNIQUE TEMPLATES FOR YOUR ADHD BRAIN ⤵️ I came up with unique templates to UN-FREEZE our analysis paralysis and doom spirals, and move into healthier habits that create *real results* and help us achieve our biggest goals. ✔ This ADHD digital planner is different to the other planners you’ll find on the internet. It includes unique visual tools I invented based on research... like the Hyperfocus Lotus, Div/Con planning and Symmetry Stress-relief. These methods sound weird, but they actually work! -------------------------------------------------------------- OTHER VARIATIONS: 🌈 RAINBOW - Printable ADHD Planner → https://etsy.me/3IbnQnf 🌞 PINK/GOLD - Digital/iPad ADHD Planner → https://etsy.me/3b1E9a0 🌞 PINK/GOLD - Printable ADHD Planner → https://etsy.me/3nEvf4R -------------------------------------------------------------- INCLUDED IN THIS 180-PAGE PLANNER FILE ⌂ Quick start guide built in (to get you on your way without overwhelm) 𖤐 COVERS 𖤐 ⌂ 14 beautiful cover options (pick your fave or rotate for novelty) 𖤐 Organizing, prioritizing and productivity 𖤐 ⌂ Daily planner (in multiple layouts, ADHD specific) ⌂ Weekly planner (undated) ⌂ Monthly overview + Jan-Dec calendars (undated) ⌂ ‘Do it with dopamine’ (multiple formats - reward-based templates for completing boring tasks) ⌂ Get sh*t done to do list with reward sections (weekdays & weekends) ⌂ Div/Con planning - to help you move from brainstorm ideation to logical action ⌂ Real-world priorities template (based on the Eisenhower Matrix) 𖤐 Remember Stuff - tracking tools 𖤐 ⌂ New friend names - tracker (so you never awkwardly forget someone’s name again) ⌂ D&Ms with friends - tracker ⌂ #ADHDtax (yes it’s a thing) - tracker ⌂ Hyper-focus list to store all the information you deep-dive into ⌂ Parcel arrival - tracker (so you don’t forget those 5 widgets you ordered 📦) ⌂ 24 hr cart list (designed to reduce impulsive online shopping 🛒) ⌂ Podcasts I need to finish - tracker ⌂ Books I started - tracker ⌂ Assignment due date - tracker ⌂ Passwords - tracker 𖤐 Projects Notebook Stack 𖤐 ⌂ 5 blank notebooks for you to keep track of your creative ideas 𖤐 Healthy Habit Setting 𖤐 I get it. Habits and goals feel weird and hard. My planner includes guided tips and suggestions the whole way through - and this section is no exception… filled with practical breakdowns and actionable steps, based on the latest behavioural science. ✔️ ⌂ The self-care assessment wheel ⌂ Habit visualisation and habit tracking (including my unique journey mode!) ⌂ Habit evaluation step by step ⌂ Daily habit checkboxes on daily/weekly layouts ⌂ Limiting belief reframing 𖤐 Self care 𖤐 These trackers all link to the goals you’ve set in the previous section. ⌂ Mood tracker ⌂ Self-care routine ⌂ Sleep tracker ⌂ Screen time tracker ⌂ Fitness tracker ⌂ Notes for/from therapy ⌂ ADHD coaching session notes ⌂ Medication & appointment trackers 𖤐 Domestic domination 𖤐 ⌂ Digital de-clutter guide ⌂ Home declutter guide ⌂ Meal planner (two variations) ⌂ Categorized Grocery list ⌂ Plant health tracker (🥀 > 🌹) 𖤐 Unique Focus Tools 𖤐 ** Unique visual tools I invented (based on the neuroscience) to specifically help ADHD brains: ⌂ The Hyper-focus Lotus (to playfully remind you to eat, take breaks, use the bathroom and drink water during periods of hyperfocus) ⌂ Productivity Power Petals ⌂ Phone call focus pages (so you can pay attention to your friend’s vent session instead of tuning out) 𖤐 Unwind Un-mind 𖤐 ⌂ Don’t Think, Just Do page for when you are in analysis paralysis. Self care first, then decide. ❤️ ⌂ Wind-down strategies & tracker ⌂ Fave playlists to help you unwind and relax, categorized ⌂ ‘Color to Calm’ pages (to pull your ADHD brain out of divergent ‘pinging thoughts’ mode and move into logical convergent thinking) ⌂ Symmetry Stress-relief pages ✨ BONUS 1: 100 Digital Sticker Pack ✨ BONUS 2: Printable ‘Color to Calm’ and 'Symmetry Stress-relief' handy carry cards (so you can take them with you when you don't have your iPad 😉) Once you’ve turned down the volume on the static inside your mind, you can get busy and kick some big goals. Because, of all the ADHD traits, is there anything as tiring as the constant static in the brain? The whir and buzz of a million thoughts zinging around like popcorn... 🍿 Help your brain. Get your digital ADHD planner today and start planning your successful, balanced life. ————————————————————— DIGITAL PLANNER DESIGN FOR YOUR ADHD BRAIN ⤵️ For the past 10 years I've been a graphic designer, copywriter and UX/UI website designer. When I looked at the digital planners for iPads on Etsy, I found my ADHD brain excited at first, then overwhelmed. There were SO many links and buttons in the documents (across the top and down the sides) that I gave up after only a few days. So I approached designing a digital planner with hyperlinked pages like I design websites... The navigation must be intuitive and simple. So I've designed this whole planner around two central menus, with home and back buttons on each page. Functionally, you can get to any template in 2-3 taps. And that simplicity helps us ADHDers stick with it! 💪🏼 ————————————————————— WHAT MAKES THIS PLANNER ADHD FRIENDLY? ⤵️ This digital planner has many typical features, like daily planning spreads, habit trackers, meal planning and checklists, but features significant differences. Our ADHD brains start off energetically, but quickly get so overwhelmed by the sheer number of options that we’ll give up two days in. Our brains need something different, so I tested and refined these templates so you have the absolute best tools, and the highest chance of consistency. The bottom line? Every single page and template inside this planner has been carefully and intentionally created to scaffold, support and guide you to a place of more mental clarity, and less chaos and white noise. Even the central menu design is simplified compared to other digital planners - we need less clutter and distraction. Sound amazing? It is. Get the ultimate tool to help you succeed! ————————————————————— DIGITAL DOWNLOAD: This is a digital planner, designed to be used with annotation apps on iPads and other tablet devices - so you will receive a digital file. No item/s will be shipped to you. You will get installation instructions as well as a user guide inside the planner. You should be able to use the planner 'as is', but can also duplicate pages as you need them for your personal use. —————————————————————— You will receive: - 180 page PDF digital planner file - Digital stickers (png format with installation guide) - Bonus printable coloring cards - Installation guide - Quick start guide (built into planner) —————————————————————— ADHD Growth Mindset Life Planner Copyright © 2022 by Grace from FutureADHD. This planner is for PERSONAL use only and DOES NOT come with commercial licence to re-sell, re-distribute, alter or share. Individuals, businesses, therapists, health practitioners or wellness coaches wishing to use this resource with their clients/patients will need written permission. Email hello [!at] futureadhd.com. I have put WEEKS of work into the research and design for this planner. Please respect creators. 💁‍♀️ Follow on TikTok and Insta @future.adhd and come say hiiii!