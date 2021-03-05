Dyson

About This Item Details Removes 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. Purifies all year round. Cools you when you need it. - Fully sealed HEPA and activated carbon filter captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, including pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. - Air Multiplier technology amplifies surrounding air, giving an uninterrupted stream of smooth, yet powerful purified airflow. Oscillates to project and circulate purified air across the room. - 90% of allergy sufferers surveyed would recommend a Dyson Purifier. - Over 70% of people surveyed felt better rested from using a Dyson Purifier. - Night-time Mode: Monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, and with a dimmed display. - Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. - Awarded the Parent Tested Parent Approved seal of approval. The seal of approval that families trust. - Safe and easy to clean. - Remote included. - 7.7" x 7.7" x 40.1" - Imported Materials Plastic Care Wipe clean