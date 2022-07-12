Dyson

V8 Motorhead Extra Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$459.00 $398.47

【Long lasting suction power】Two-Tier Radial cyclones. 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. 【Advanced whole-machine filtration】Advanced whole-machine filtration traps 99.99% of particles, dust and allergens as small as 0.3 microns. 【Cordless Design】Cordless, lightweight vacuum cleaner with strong suction for versatile cleaning. Up to 40 minutes of run time between charges. 【Direct drive cleaner head】Deep cleans carpets and hard floors. Whip around your home in no time flat with this hassle-free vacuum that has no cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and get in your way. 【Powerful Suction】The Dyson V8 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has 115AW of suction power (on MAX mode). The 115AW of this Dyson vacuum cleaner gives the machine the power it needs to pull particles and dust through the whole-machine filtration system—no cord necessary! The Dyson V8 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum Cleaner delivers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. The direct drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between, the vacuum easily converts to a handheld for quick clean-ups, spot cleaning and difficult places. Plus, it's certified asthma and allergy friendly. Whip around your home in no time flat with this hassle-free vacuum that has no cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and get in your way. The vacuum is engineered for all floor types: the direct-drive cleaner head removes ground-in dirt from carpets while radial cyclonic suction power deep-cleans hard floors. The convenient docking station stores and charges the machine and holds additional attachments, so it's always ready to go when you are. The Dyson V8 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has 115AW of suction power (on MAX mode). Dyson cord-free machines are made from polycarbonate ABS, and subjected to hours of testing, including drop tests, to make sure they will last through years of household use. Ghost Manta Cleaning Brush: Helps you remove tangled hairs from your vacuum cleaner