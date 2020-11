Dyson

Dyson V8 Animal Pro+

The Dyson V8 Animal Pro+ cordless vacuum is engineered for homes with pets. Captures dust, animal hair and allergens. Powerful suction for whole-home cleaning. Up to 40 minutes in Powerful mode and up to 25 minutes with motorized cleaner head. The Dyson V8 Animal vacuum captures allergens and expels cleaner air than the air you breathe.