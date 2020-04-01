Dyson

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Fuchsia (227591-01)

Cord free; Hassle free; Powerful suction Upto 30 minute's run time when using a non motorized tool. Detachable Battery : Non-detachable Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Instant release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning; Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use Direct drive cleaner head; Upto 6 minutes of fade free power (in Max mode); Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep down dirt Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum Hygienic bin emptying: No need to touch the dirt. Bin volume 0.14 gallons quickly transforms to a handheld vacuum, to clean all around your home and car The Dyson V7 Moorhead cord-free vacuum has 75 percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Engineered for all floor types, the direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. The Dyson V7 Moorhead cord-free vacuum quickly transforms to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult places. Cleans hard floors with extra power for carpets. With 2 additional tools. Up to 30 minutes of powerful fade-free suction. Trigger releases instantly. Battery power is only used for cleaning. The direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deep into the carpet to remove ground-in dirt. It has 75Percent more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cord-free vacuum. Transforms to a handheld for beyond the floor cleaning. Hygienic dirt ejector empties dust from the bin in a single action. 2 tier radial tm cyclones - 15 cyclones, arranged across two tiers, work in parallel to increase airflow and capture fine dust. Max power mode provides up to 6 minutes of higher suction for more difficult tasks. Balanced for cleaning up top, down below and in between. All Dyson cordless vacuums quickly convert to a handheld for quick clean UPS, spot cleaning and cleaning difficult