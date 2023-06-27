United States
Dyson
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute
$799.99$599.99
At Dyson
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Dyson’s most powerful, most intelligent cordless vacuum. With laser illumination and HEPA filtration.⁴ Laser reveals microscopic dust Intelligently optimizes suction and run time⁺⁺ Scientific proof of a deep clean Two advanced cleaner heads engineered for deep cleans and homes with pets Only at Dyson.com: Exclusive gold color, HEPA filtration, built-in dusting and crevice tool + 2 extra accessories