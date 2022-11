Dyson

Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ Tp09

$689.99 $499.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde™ TP09 purifying fan (Nickel/Gold) Automatically senses, captures, and traps pollutants for cleaner air Detects and destroys formaldehyde¹ Purifies the whole room² Dyson 2-year warranty