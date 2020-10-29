Dyson

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Space Heater

$489.99

The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you delivering multi functionality, without compromise.Automatically detects airborne particles and gases, then diagnoses and reports them in real time. Dyson technology helps create a cleaner, healthier home - Our vacuums and purifiers are scientifically proven to capture particles as small as allergens and bacteria. CAPTURES: The sealed HEPA filter captures 99; 97 Percent of allergens as small as 0; 3 microns makes this an ideal air purifier for allergies, pets, dust, pollen and mold spores PROJECTS: Projects purified air throughout the whole room; Air Multiplier technology delivers over 77 gallons per second of smooth, yet powerful airflow; Up to 350 degree of oscillation directs airflow where you need it HEATING: Can be used for long range personal heating or fast, even room heating MULTI FUNCTIONALITY: Space Heater; Tower Fan; and HEPA Air Purifier; In 1 backward airflow mode purifies without cooling or heating you OTHER FEATURES: Sleep timer, oscillation, 10 Air Speed settings and automatic shut off if tipped over The Dyson Pure Hot Cool purifies, heats, and cools you - delivering multifunctionality, without compromise.