Dyson

Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum

$549.99 $399.99

At Target

The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner is engineered with the power, versatility and run time to deep clean homes with pets. It has 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it, and 30% more suction than the Dyson V8™. The Torque Drive cleaner head sucks up long hair, pet hair and ground-in dirt across all floors. The mini motirized tool with is perfect for cleaning stairs, upholstery and pet beds. The innovative Hair screw tool with a conical brush bar is perfect for cleaning upholstery and pet beds. The Dyson Cyclone V10 has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air. Its versatile cordless format transforms into a handheld vacuum with one click so you can clean up high, down low and everywhere in-between with 3 cleaning modes for the right power where you need it. The Dyson V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum includes a wall dock for easy charging and storage. Comes with a 2-year warranty and lifetime Dyson support.