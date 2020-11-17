Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute

$549.99 $399.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Deep clean, anywhere. Cordless. Even stronger suction to pick up more dust and debris. The Torque drive cleaner head– strong pick up performance across all surfaces. With a DC motor housed within the brush bar, it transfers torque more efficiently, to dig bristles deeper into carpet and dislodge more dirt. Torque drive cleaner head provides up to 35 minutes of fade-free run time (in Suction mode I).