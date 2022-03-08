Dyson

Use the Airwrap to Curl. Wave. Smooth. Dry. With no extreme heat. The Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete is a ground-breaking new tool that will change the way you do your hair. With a powerful digital motor and a range of attachments to create almost any look, the Airwrap effortlessly styles without extreme heat, for healthier hair and longer lasting hairstyles. Dyson’s highly advanced V9 motor combines with aerodynamic principles to create a phenomenon known as the Coanda effect, allowing you to easily curl, wave, smooth and dry hair without high levels of heat. Intelligent heat control measures the air temperature over 40 times a second, maintaining it below 150°C and preventing damage to the hair. This listing is for the original Dyson Airwrap. If you've got long hair, you might like to try the Dyson Airwrap Long Barrel, as it will allow you to fit more of your hair on at once. Why Will I Love the Dyson Airwrap Styler? Curls, waves, smoothes and dries hair without extreme heat Advanced V9 motor creates high-speed and high-pressure air flow Aerodynamic Coanda effect attracts, wraps and curls hair Heat sensor checks temperature 40 times a second Temperature remains below 150°C to prevent damage to hair Lightweight, ergonomic design Multiple attachments to style, dry, smooth and curl including: Pre-styling dryer Two different sizes of curling barrel Firm and soft smoothing brushes Round volumising brush 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee By propelling air at the right speed and pressure, the Dyson Airwrap creates a spinning vortex of air around the barrel that attracts, wraps and curls hair effortlessly. Say goodbye to awkward clamps, gloves and winding mechanisms, and hello to easy, voluminous curls and waves. Highly versatile, the Dyson's Airwrap comes with a wide array of attachments to create nearly any style you want. What attachments are included with the Dyson Hair Airwrap? 30mm curling barrels Two 30mm curling barrels create and set voluminous curls, with clockwise and anti-clockwise barrels for symmetrical curls. 40mm curling barrels Loose curls and waves are easy to do with the two 40mm barrels, also in clockwise and anti-clockwise. Pre-styling dryer attachment The Dyson Airwrap also makes it simple to style and dry your hair simultaneously. Engineered to work best on damp hair, the moisture in hair combines with powerful airflow and controlled heat to smooth, dry and style - without damaging the hair. The pre-styling dryer attachment takes hair from wet to damp, ready for styling. Firm Smoothing Brush Two different brush attachments are designed to create smoother, straighter styles. The firm smoothing brush is ideal for reducing frizz and flyaways, and works best on unruly and frizz-prone hair. Soft Smoothing Brush The soft smoothing brush ensures a smooth, blow-dry finish, with soft bristles that are gentle on sensitive scalps. Round Volumising Brush A round volumising brush directs air into the hair to add body, while the bristles add tension to shape hair as it dries. A luxurious tan storage case protects and neatly stores the Airwrap and its attachments, secured with a magnetic clasp. A heat-proof mat is also included. With three speed and three heat options as well as a cold shot button, the Dyson Hair Airwrap makes it simple to control your style. Can the Dyson Airwrap dry hair? Every Dyson Airwrap Styler comes with a drying attachment that effortlessly takes hair from wet to damp, and ready for styling. This attachment is designed to prep the hair for further styling, not to replace your usual hair dryer. Does the Dyson Airwrap damage hair? The Dyson Air Wrap operates at 150°C, a much lower temperature than most other heat styling tools, in order to prevent damage to the hair. Shop the Dyson Airwrap online at Adore Beauty Australia, and buy now, pay later with Afterpay. Machine dimensions: 41 x 48 x 272mm Machine weight: 0.59kg 2 year manufacturer’s guarantee Cable length: 2.6mm Box dimensions: 384 x 166 x 186mm Box Weight: 3.78kg