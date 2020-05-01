F-Stop

Dyota Ag+ Ion Reusable 3-layer Antibacterial Fabric Face Mask

$19.50

Protect yourself and others with this Dyota AG+ Ion Reusable 3-Layer Antibacterial Fabric Face Mask from f-stop. This fabric face mask is designed to be comfortable and breathable while helping to reduce the transmission/reception of small particles and liquid. The three-layer design is treated to more effectively kill certain forms of bacteria. The mask is constructed to fully cover your chin and mouth, with a foldable panel to cover your nose. Elastic ear loops work to keep it safely in place. The sturdy construction is hand washable for repeated use and the mask can be sanitized with 75% ethanol alcohol.