Baby Anything

Dynasty Ring Emerald Cut Aquamarine

$4600.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baby Anything

The Dynasty ring is inspired by a ring my mother wore everyday, hers was a big oval aquamarine cocktail ring set in 18k yellow gold. It reminds me of the feeling of holding her hand and feeling the smooth metal ring brush past me, it reminds me of stories she used to tell about the aquamarine being the colour of the ocean. Jewellery has the power to hold memory, like a time machine, we are transported to a memory when we see a piece of jewellery that belonged to a loved one. This ring is an homage to the heirloom original and it gives an opportunity to the wearer to make memories with this new piece. Solid 18k yellow gold 1.81ct emerald cut aquamarine Available to custom order in solid 18k rose or white gold Handmade in our Sydney studio