Boy Smells

Dynasty Candle

$34.00
At Antidote+
Hand-poured candle from Boy Smells from the Chromesthesia series. Notes of rhubarb, woods, cyclamen, pink peppercorn and tulip. Natural oils, all-natural coconut wax and beeswax with braided cotton wick. Reusable matte glass tumbler. Handcrafted.
