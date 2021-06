New Balance

Dynasoft Beaya Slip V1 Running Shoe

$69.99 $43.99

Buy Now Review It

Imported Rubber sole DynaSoft midsole couples ultra-responsive performance with plush comfort Textile upper Rubber outsole pods designed to stand up to daily wear and tear Slip-on construction for easy, on-the-go wear 6 mm drop; due to variances created during the development and manufacturing processes, all references to 6 mm drop are approximate