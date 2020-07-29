All Very Goods

Dynamite Hill Bandana

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At All Very Goods

In 1940's and 50's Birmingham, Alabama, the Ku Klux Klan shot at and bombed houses of black families. The goal was to intimidate families that lived on moved to and lived on the "white" side of Center Street. The bombings were so notorious that eventually the area became knows as Dynamite Hill and the city earned the nickname "Bombingham". Angela Davis was born 1944 and raised in this neighborhood. She has talked about how what she saw and felt growing up shape her worldview. This bandana is about the beauty, power and the arc towards goodness of unintended consequences. It features. an image of Angela, a pattern from African fabric, stars for the fight and magnolia flowers: the state flower of Alabama.