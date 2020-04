Elemis

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, 6.7 Fl Oz

$49.00 $41.65

Buy Now Review It

Product Description Galactoarabinan, a polysaccharide, enhances the non abrasive exfoliation process, whilst brazilian babussu oil replenishes moisture. Moringa protects the skin against environmental damage, whilst white truffle, poria cocos, soothes and supports the skins natural micro flora. Brand Story Luxury British skincare & spa brand that delivers pioneering, clinically trialed therapies & products for face & body.