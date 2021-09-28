NK Imode

Dylan Quilted Short Silk Robe

$580.00

Dylan Silk Quilted Robe Keep it cozy - and stylish - this fall with this plush quilted women’s robe. The Dylan Quilted Robe is designed to wrap you in the comfort and quality you deserve as the weather becomes cooler. This robe is the perfect home-wear for snuggling up after the bath or wearing as a jacket during crisp days. Wear it alongside the Dylan Urbane Chemise for the best in everyday wear. Garment Details Versatile piece of loungewear that can be worn as a jacket. Plush, cozy quilting throughout the garment. Spacious inseam pockets at the sides for convenience. All garments are made with 100% sustainably sourced, biodegradable fabrics. Materials: 100% Silk Charmeuse NK IMODE exclusively uses OEKO-Tex Certified Silks and Non-Toxic dyes. This ensures none of our products contain chemicals that are harmful for you and the environment. Garment Length: 35” / 89 cm on body from center back neck Model Measurements: Bust: 34B | Waist: 25” | Hips: 35” Model is wearing a small size