Rejina Pyo

Dylan Asymmetric Paneled Checked Llnen And Satin-jacquard Midi Dress

£750.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Yellow and white linen, marigold satin-jacquard Concealed hook and zip fastening at back Fabric1: 100% linen; fabric2: 100% viscose; lining: 100% cupro Dry cleanLarge to size. See Size & Fit notes.