David Yurman

Dy Elements® Swivel Ring In 18k Yellow Gold With Black Onyx Reversible To Mother Of Pearl And Pavé Diamonds

$1600.00

In this collection, David Yurman explores the circle—a timeless symbol of unity, a shape without beginning or end. 18-karat yellow gold Black onyx and mother of pearl backed with white agate Pavé diamonds, 0.05 total carat weight Ring, 15mm This ring is interchangable and can be worn 2 different ways. Disc can swivel so either ring can be worn with either side of stone facing up.