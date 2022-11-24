Midnatt

Duvet Cover Siesta

At Midnatt

Siesta is available in Swedish and European sizes for single and double beds. The duvet cover is made in 100 percent organic cotton. It’s part of a special edition with the same cotton quality as our standard collection but with a plain wash that gives the fabric a more natural structure and bohemian linen look. We call it our linen wash. It has a 70 cm wide opening at the foot. We recommend low-temperature washing, at 40 degrees, and hang drying since it’s better for both the color and the fabric’s fibers and the environment. Read more about our care instructions here. Siesta is a bright cobalt blue duvet cover. A bold yet classic color that is a great accent to the rest of our range.