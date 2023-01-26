Made-In

Dutch Oven In Red

$199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Made-In

Details The world’s finest Enameled Cast Iron hails from Northeast France, where craftsmen have been pouring professional-grade cast iron since the early 1920s. So that’s exactly where we headed to craft the debut piece in our Enameled Cast Iron Collection. The original slow cooker, the Dutch Oven’s exceptional heat retention and circulation transforms even tough cuts into tender, fall-off-the-bone braises. Its light-colored cooking surface makes it easy to keep an eye on fond (and thus flavor) development, and the non stick enamel simplifies cleaning. Our proprietary Cloud Cover Lid boasts pea-sized dimples to trap steam and return moisture to your food. Built with generations of expertise, we have perfected the ratio of cast iron body to enamel cooking surface to bring you an heirloom-quality Dutch Oven.