Adairs

Dusty Rose Weighted Blanket

$199.99 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At Adairs

Description: Weight: 5.5kg Size: 180cm x 210cm Approx. Body Weight: 50-65kg Person Weight: 7kg Size: 180cm x 210cm Approx. Body Weight: 65-85kg Person Weight: 9kg Size: 180cm x 210cm Approx. Body Weight: 85-100kg Person Weight: 11kg Size: 180cm x 210cm Approx. Body Weight: 100-115kg Person Having trouble unwinding and falling asleep after a long day? We’d love for you to meet our much-loved Weighted Blanket. Designed to increase feelings of calm and wellbeing. This ultra-snug weighted blanket will help lull you into deep, restorative sleep. Choose a blanket that represents around 10% of your body weight. Each blanket features quilted blocks filled with glass beads that promote Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation (DTPS). DTPS is even pressure applied to your body that can help to produce ‘Happiness” chemicals, regulating mood and overall sense of calm. Our Weighted Blanket is Oeko Tex 100 certified. Made with 5 plush layers and ultra-soft fabric, to help create the feeling of being held all night long, making it the perfect companion for cosy nights in. In addition, our weighted blankets are free from harmful chemicals, odourless and suitable for year-round comfort. Our weighted blankets are made from premium materials, designed for everyday use. In addition, they are quick to adapt to your sleeping posture, helping you relax into the feeling of being well-taken care of. Finally, a blanket that knows you well! WARNING: Weighted blankets are not suitable for use by young children, and adult supervision should be taken around children under 3 years of age.