Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Lele Sadoughi
Dusty Rose Silk Rosette Ribbon Choker
£63.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lele Sadoughi
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Dusty Rose Silk Rosette Ribbon Choker
BUY
$109.00
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Dusty Rose Silk Rosette Ribbon Choker
BUY
$65.00
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Wool Beret
BUY
$75.00
Anthropologie
Lele Sadoughi
Zinnia Two-tone & Faux Pearl Flower Pendant Necklace
BUY
$50.00
$125.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted