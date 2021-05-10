Cost Plus World Market

Dusty Aqua Rug Print Parisa Quilt

$89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Cost Plus World Market

Made of 100% cotton Full/Queen size Machine wash cold separately; do not bleach; tumble dry low; warm iron if needed World Market exclusive Made in India Full/Queen: 88"Sq. Inspired by vintage Parisian rugs, our exclusive 100% cotton quilt is printed with a charming floral medallion design. In blue, coral and golden-green hues on a dusty aqua ground, it add a sophisticated artisanal look to your bedroom decor.