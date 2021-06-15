BLACK+DECKER

Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, Cordless

$59.99 $49.00

Lithium Ion for long battery life and outstanding performance; Always ready holds a charge for upto 18 months. Long life, Lightweight, and no memory effect.Suction Power 15.2 AW; Dustbowl Capacity: 20.6 ounces NOTE: The instruction manual does reference mounting brackets and screws, but it is for a different base that is not included with this model (applicable model is referenced in the manual). The instructions include information on both bases. Smart Charge Technology uses upto 50 percent less energy,air Watts: 15.2 Watts, Voltage: 16V MAX Cyclonic action helps to keep the filter clean and power strong, translucent bagless dirt bowl easy to see dirt and empty Rotating slim nozzle for a variety of applications, removable, washable bowl and filters for thorough cleaning 2 Year Limited Warranty. Note: Charging instructions can be seen in Page 4 to 5 and Direction for cleaning filters and canisters can be seen in Page 5 to 7 on Installation Manual available under technical specification BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16 volt Lithium Cordless Dust Buster Hand Vac Ideal for Any Quick Pick Up Ideal for Quick Pick Up The sleek CHV1410L boasts lithium technology, strong suction and fade free power. With a translucent bag less dirt bowl, the dirt is easy to see and empty. Ever ready, the hand vac can hold a charge for up to 18 months when off the charger, and is lightweight enough to tackle quick pick ups around the home. Smart Charge Technology High efficiency Lithium ion chargers help to protect your BLACK+DECKER hand vac by automatically shutting off when the battery is charged, allowing you to conveniently store your BLACK+DECKER hand vac on the charger while maintaining long run times, year after year. About Black + Decker Since 1910, Black + Decker has been setting the standard for innovation and design of power tools, accessories, outdoor yard care equipment, home cleaning products, automotive and lighting products, hardware and other home improvement products. The inventor of the first portable electric drill with pistol grip and trigger switch, Black + Decker has evolved from a small machine shop in Baltimore, Maryland to a global manufacturing and marketing powerhouse with a broad line of quality products used in and around the home and for commercial applications. When users need to get work done, they trust Black + Decker for the products that will do the job efficiently and reliably 16V MAX Lithium Ion Dust Buster 16V MAX Lithium Ion Dust buster This hand vac provides consumers with everything they need in a hand vac, plus long battery life, year after year. The CHV1410L features great power and suction for use on everything from carpet to ceramic tile to furniture and more. Cyclonic Action Cyclonic Action The cyclonic action spins dust and debris away from the filter keeping suction strong. It delivers powerful suction where users need it most. Crevice Tool and Brush. Note:Charging instructions can be seen in Page 4 to 5 and Direction for cleaning filters and canisters can be seen in Page 5 to 7 on Installation Manual available under technical specification. Charge Duration 4 hours Included Components: (1) CHV1410L hand vacuum, (1) Flip up brush, (1) Crevice tool, (1) Washable filter; Power Source: Cordless