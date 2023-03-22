Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Nine West
Durlife Heeled Thong Sandals
$85.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nine West
Need a few alternatives?
Nine West
Durlife Heeled Thong Sandals
BUY
$85.00
Nine West
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Vince
Rava Sandal
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
More from Nine West
Nine West
Kately 9x9 Slingback Pumps
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Raylee Mini Top Handle Flap
BUY
$45.00
$75.00
Nine West
Nine West
Cara Dress Pumps
BUY
$95.00
Nine West
Nine West
Saffiano Strap Watch
BUY
$36.75
$49.00
Nine West
More from Sandals
Nine West
Durlife Heeled Thong Sandals
BUY
$85.00
Nine West
Birkenstock
Arizona Soft Footbed Sandals
BUY
$145.00
Birkenstock
Vince
Rava Sandal
BUY
$250.00
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean
Women's Go-anywhere Strap Sandals
BUY
$89.00
L.L. Bean
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted