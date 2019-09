Duri

Duri Nail Growth System Rejuvacote, 0.61 Fl Oz

Duri Nail Growth System Rejuvacote will help give your nails the strong, healthy look you want. It is specially formulated to heal and cure split, cracked and acrylic eaten nails. In a matter of weeks, you can enjoy the look and feel of strong, vital, natural nails. Duri Rejuvacote is simple to apply with the attached applicator. This formula can be used daily for effective treatment over time.