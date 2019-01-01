Skip navigation!
Patchwork Dresses
Finery London
Durham Mixed Daisy Lace Dress
$225.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Finery London
Party invites stacking up? Then you’ll need a plus one you can rely on. With its contrasting lace overlay, the Durham dress fits the bill perfectly. Features a high neck, A-line skirt and concealed zip fastening.
Featured in 1 story
25 Patchwork Dresses, Because Matching Is So 2016
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Midi Dress In Wallpaper Print
$67.70
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Suno
Short-sleeve Floral Cutout Dress
$695.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Uma Wang
Sheer Long Dress
$1345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
MiH
Eastman Denim Dress
$340.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Finery London
DETAILS
Finery London
Bolan Black Leather Ankle Boot
£149.00
£104.00
from
Finery London
BUY
DETAILS
Finery London
Alicia Tan Snake Print Knee-high Boot
£169.00
£118.00
from
Finery London
BUY
DETAILS
Finery London
Tan Snake Print Leather Skirt
$425.00
from
Finery London
BUY
DETAILS
Finery London
Marble Blue And White Striped Mohair Jumper
£99.00
£29.00
from
Finery London
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Madewell
T-back Midi Dress In Painted Blooms
$158.00
$126.40
from
Madewell
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Floral-print Crepe De Chine Wrap Dress
$280.00
$196.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Fitted Cotton Puff Sleeve Mini Dress
$89.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Lark & Ro
Stretch Long Sleeve Dress With Fit And Flare Skirt
$65.57
$41.65
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
