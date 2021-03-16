Durex

Intense Orgasmic Gel, 10 Ml

£9.99 £7.50

Buy Now Review It

YOUR FAVORITE GEL IN UPDATED PACKAGING: Redesigned, fresh new packaging, however, don’t worry, your favourite gel inside the bottle is still exactly the same UP TO 20 ORGASMS IN ONE BOTTLE – With just a few drops, Durex Intense orgasmic gel can help make sex better by increasing her chances of having an orgasm – a more intense orgasm for her, an even more thrilling sexual experience for both CLITORIAL STIMULATING GEL – Lubricant designed for manual clitoral stimulation that increases sensitivity of her intimate areas for more intense pleasure INTENSIFY SENSATIONS – Contains Desirex Stimulant which is a special formula designed to bring sensual waves of warming, cooling and tingling feelings DISCREET DELIVERY – The gel is delivered in discreet packaging with no branding or indication of parcel contents