Carhartt

Durable Canvas Dog Bed

$129.99 $101.12

Buy Now Review It

Imported Carhartt Firm Duck Sherpa Top Dog Bed. Durable dog bed with sherpa top Whether it's time to kick back and recover after a hard day's work, or keep your dog warm and comfortable in the shop, truck, or on the porch, this is a comfort-focused dog bed Exterior shell in 12-ounce, firm-hand, 100% ring spun cotton duck canvas for durability. A plush sherpa top creates an added layer of warmth and padding to ensure your dog rests easy Washable shell with fully removable polyester fiber filled cushion. Extra wide YKK zipper that is concealed under zipper flap Dimensions: Small (20" x 28" x 4.25") Medium (27" x 35" x 4.25") Large (33" x 41" x 4.25") Every hardworking dog needs a place to rest. This bed is made from the same durable duck we use on our jackets and bibs but with a feel that’s broken in from the start. We all know dogs get dirty which means their beds get dirty, too: that’s why this one has washable shell that’s really easy to remove.