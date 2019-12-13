LEGO

Duplo All In One Box Of Fun 65-piece Set

$29.99 $25.97

At Nordstrom Rack

The LEGO DUPLO All-In-One Box of Fun set has a whole load of DUPLO bricks for fun building and rebuilding for creative play. At its heart is a buildable wagon base with rounded edges and wheels that really turn. This comprehensive set also includes 2 opening window elements, a cute dog and numbered bricks with corresponding decorated bricks to help your child develop their counting skills. There are even extra classic DUPLO bricks for more creative fun. Includes a boy DUPLO figure. 65-piece set. Let your imagination run wild with this colorful collection of LEGO DUPLO elements in a handy storage case!. Includes one DUPLO boy figure and dog figure. LEGO DUPLO Doc brick building toys are compatible with all other LEGO DUPLO construction sets for creative building. Suitable for ages 1.5 years and up. Imported