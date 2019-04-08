Shark
Duoclean Powered Lift-away Speed Upright Vacuum
$299.00$254.94
At QVC
Nooks, crannies, corners, and carpets--every surface and any spot can be cleaned with the Shark Powered Lift-Away Speed Vacuum. Beyond its versatile DuoClean dual brush roll that dominates hard floors and carpets alike, this vacuum has a lightweight lift-away design that'll take your cleaning to new heights. You'll also get a slew of attachments to whisk away pet hair, dust, and cobwebs. From Shark.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cost Plus World Market
Warm Melange Woven Cotton Dishcloths Set Of 3
$9.99
fromCost Plus World Market