Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
& Other Stories

Duo Toned Handkerchief Midi Dress

$149.00
At & Other Stories
V-neck midi dress with a handkerchief hemline, micro spaghetti straps and a double layered skirt. Overlapping neckline Invisible side zipper Length of dress: 73.5cm /28.9 (size 36) Model wears: EU 36/ UK 8/ US 4 / Small
Featured in 1 story
& Other Stories' Wedding Collection Is Here
by Eliza Huber