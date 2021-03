& Other Stories

Duo Tone Leather Crossbody Bag

$149.00 $104.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Leather crossbody bag with gold-toned hardware, two compartments and contrasting colour-block accents. Zipper pocket Magnetic flap closure Dimensions of bag: 25cm x 19cm 9.8" x 7.4" Strap drop length: 50cm / 19"