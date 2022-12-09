Womanizer

Duo Rechargeable G-spot And Clitoral Stimulator

Pleasure two of your hottest hot spots at once with the Womanizer Duo, a luxurious clitoral and G-spot stimulator. Explore escalating bliss with 12 levels of intensity, then discover 10 vibration modes to really take your arousal over the edge. Made from velvet-soft silicone, the Duo uses Womanizer's patented Pleasure Air Technology to envelop the clitoris with thrilling contactless suction. Alongside the suction is a firm, vibrating G-spot stimulator, which offers 10 vibration modes for intense internal stimulation. Both the clitoral stimulator and the G-spot stimulator offer 12 levels of intensity, which you can use independently for a completely customizable erotic experience. The Duo is ergonomically designed, meaning it complements your inner curves so that the powerful vibrations hit all the right places. Plus, the Duo comes equipped with a Smart Silence function, which means your toy only turns itself on when it's in close contact with your body. To top things off, the Womanizer Duo is also completely waterproof so you can enjoy its breathtaking sensations in the bath or shower. Just coat the rim and shaft with water-based lubricant to enhance sensations during use. Womanizer now offers a 5-year warranty on all products. Our customers say... "This is absolutely perfect for those that love penetration, but need clitoral stimulation to climax." "Say goodbye to good orgasms and say hi to great orgasms." "It makes my toes curl, back arch and legs shake."