Lumee

Duo Phone Case, Front & Back Led Lighting

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

Today everyone wants to be seen in their best light, and LuMee makes it happen. This brilliant front-lit smartphone case is changing the way people shoot and share social media. It's your time to shine with LuMee. Invented by a professional photographer, the LuMee Two case lights up a user's face with the simple push of a button. When the case is put in action, the light fills in the shadows, enhancing the photo and making the subject bright, beautiful and 'picture perfect'. LuMee has made taking selfies and video chatting no matter what time of day it is, that much easier.