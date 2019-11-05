Instant Pot

Duo Nova 7-in-1 One-touch Multi-use Programmable Pressure Cooker

The new Instant Pot Duo Nova is a 7-in-1, One-Touch, multi-tasking, space-saving, time-saving appliance that pressure cooks quickly, sautés, steams, slow cooks, warms, and makes delicious meats, eggs, rice, soup, yogurt and more — all in one healthy, dishwasher-safe, stainless steel pot. With 14 Smart Programs — ranging from meats, soup, stew, beans, chili, poultry, rice and yogurt, to multigrain, porridge and slow cook — it puts cooking on autopilot. Three customizable temperature settings across each Smart Program let you program your Duo Nova to your preferences. Easy-to-use controls and new easy-to-read icons that indicate cooking progress make selecting Smart Programs and making adjustments simple — even during cooking. Dual-pressure settings give you the option to cook at Low or High pressure. Keep Warm programming ensures dishes are kept at ready-to-eat temperatures until you're ready to eat.