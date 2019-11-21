Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Sagaform
Duo Herb Pot
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Convenient opening for watering Stoneware 10.6"W X 5"H X 3"D Hand wash Imported Please Note: plant is not included
Need a few alternatives?
Orla Kiely
Ceramic Hanging Plant Pot
$31.47
$25.18
from
Amazon
BUY
Purism Style
Glass Bottle & Brass Plant Mister (pink)
$21.49
from
Amazon
BUY
TORCHSTAR
Plant Grow Led Light Kit/indoor Garden
$34.99
$31.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Smart Garden
Grow Kit
$100.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
More from Sagaform
Sagaform
Duo Herb Pot
$45.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Sagaform
Small Herb Pot
$25.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Sagaform
Deluxe Cheese Grater & Server
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Sagaform
Pop Teapot
$49.95
from
Burke Décor
BUY
More from Plants
Orla Kiely
Ceramic Hanging Plant Pot
$31.47
$25.18
from
Amazon
BUY
Purism Style
Glass Bottle & Brass Plant Mister (pink)
$21.49
from
Amazon
BUY
TORCHSTAR
Plant Grow Led Light Kit/indoor Garden
$34.99
$31.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Smart Garden
Grow Kit
$100.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted