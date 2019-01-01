Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
J. Hannah
Duo Form Ring With Pave
$2200.00
Buy Now
Review It
At J. Hannah
Two sculptural, linked bands one with a single row of pavé diamonds wrapping all around — a distinct yet timeless piece that riffs on the shapes in our Form collection.
Need a few alternatives?
Elsa Peretti for Tiffany and Co.
Diamonds By The Yard® Ring
$700.00
from
Tiffany
BUY
everlijewelry
Dome Ring
$80.00
$72.00
from
Etsy
BUY
BaubleBar
Alidia Ring
$44.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Twist Mini Alidia Ring
$44.00
$12.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from J. Hannah
J. Hannah
Heart Mabé Pearl Pendant
$820.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
J. Hannah
Ghost Ranch Nail Polish
$19.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
J. Hannah
Clara Choker
$595.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
J. Hannah
Nectar Nail Polish
$19.00
from
J. Hannah
BUY
More from Rings
Tiffany
Ball Ring
$185.00
from
Tiffany & Co
BUY
Corey Moranis
Knot Ring
£40.04
from
Corey Moranis
BUY
Goossens
Harumi Mistletoe Ring
$530.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Liesel Love
14k Gold Tiny Amethyst Ring
$96.00
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted