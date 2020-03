& Other Stories

Duo Buckle Croc Shoulder Bag

£87.00

Buy Now Review It

At & Other Stories

Leather croc embossed shoulder bag with shiny gold toned hardware, duo rectangular buckles and an adjustable stud strap. Single compartment with card pocket Button flap closure Dimensions of bag: 23cm x 13cm 9.1" x 5.2" Shoulder strap drop: 36cm / 14.2"