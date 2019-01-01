Instant Pot

Duo 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-qt.

Clear space in your kitchen with the Instant Pot, a combination of seven appliances in one with 14 smart programs that make cooking a breeze. Prepare anything from porridge for breakfast to stew for dinner in its six-quart capacity. Includes stainless steel steam rack with handles, rice paddle, soup spoon, measuring cup, condensation collector and recipe booklet. Six-quart capacity. Combines seven appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté., yogurt maker and warmer. 14 Smart Programs: soup, meat/stew, bean/chili, poultry, sauté./simmer, rice, multi-grain, porridge, steam, slow cook, keep warm, yogurt, manual and pressure cook. Microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time and adjusts heating intensity and duration for better results. 18/8 stainless steel cooking pot with a three-ply bottom for even heat distribution. Full sealed to trap flavor within food. UL and ULC certified, with 10 safety mechanisms designed to eliminate many common errors. Dimensions: 13.4" x 12.2" x 12.5". Manufacturer&rsquo.s one-year limited warranty. Imported. Request warranty information . Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales . Web ID: 5887722.